Natixis Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Natixis Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,078 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.56% of Materion worth $11,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Materion by 2.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,944 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,867,000 after buying an additional 16,904 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Materion by 69.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 47,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after buying an additional 19,483 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Materion by 307.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Materion in the third quarter worth about $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Materion

In other news, CFO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.24, for a total value of $81,498.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,343.68. This represents a 5.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Materion Stock Down 2.2 %

Materion stock opened at $85.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.91 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.42. Materion Co. has a twelve month low of $80.21 and a twelve month high of $139.21.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. Materion had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $436.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Materion Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Materion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 186.21%.

Materion Profile

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

