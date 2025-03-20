Natixis Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $14,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $456,880,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $350,009,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $82,464,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,971,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10,066.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 425,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 421,703 shares during the period.

IVW stock opened at $94.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.75 and a 200-day moving average of $99.61. The company has a market cap of $52.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $107.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

