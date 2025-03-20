Natixis Advisors LLC Buys 4,685 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $10,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,921,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,034,000 after acquiring an additional 26,341 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 26,848.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,661,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651,593 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 26,871.0% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,748,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,505,000 after buying an additional 1,741,775 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 718,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,784,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,926,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $260.98 on Thursday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $226.62 and a 1 year high of $282.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $272.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.70. The company has a market cap of $67.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

