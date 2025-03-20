Natixis Advisors LLC Buys 11,535 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,535 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of United Bankshares worth $13,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UBSI. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 377.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the third quarter worth $277,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 4.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 10.7% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 213,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after acquiring an additional 20,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in United Bankshares by 10.0% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 468,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,394,000 after acquiring an additional 42,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.50 price target on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on United Bankshares from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.88.

United Bankshares Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI opened at $35.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.14. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $44.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 22.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.01%.

United Bankshares Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

