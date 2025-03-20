Natixis Advisors LLC Buys 10,706 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,809 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 10,706 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cooper Companies worth $10,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 191.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 419 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Cooper Companies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Cooper Companies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.25.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COO opened at $80.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.44. The company has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.05 and a 12 month high of $112.38.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The medical device company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $964.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.25 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

