National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Grid during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in National Grid during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Eastern Bank raised its position in National Grid by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

NGG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of National Grid from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of NGG stock opened at $63.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.63. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of $54.24 and a 12-month high of $72.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

