National Bank Financial Comments on Mattr FY2025 Earnings

Mattr Corp. (TSE:MAT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Mattr in a report issued on Monday, March 17th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the year. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Mattr’s FY2026 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Mattr from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Mattr Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Mattr

In related news, Director Kevin Nugent bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$12.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,410.00.

