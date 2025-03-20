Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Downgraded to Sell Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Nasdaq from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Nasdaq from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.88.

Nasdaq Stock Up 1.7 %

NDAQ opened at $76.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $58.10 and a 12 month high of $84.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 15.10%. On average, equities analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $285,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,778.56. The trade was a 5.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sarah Youngwood sold 14,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $1,102,179.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,398,253.92. The trade was a 20.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nasdaq

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 6.2% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,721,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter worth $203,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

