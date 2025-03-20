Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,386 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,462 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.09% of Motorola Solutions worth $67,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 5,403.9% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,720 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,061,000 after purchasing an additional 35,071 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 587,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,967,000 after purchasing an additional 46,731 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 470,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $217,654,000 after acquiring an additional 87,722 shares during the period. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,423,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $423.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.97, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.03. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $332.98 and a 12 month high of $507.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $447.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $459.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.10). Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 197.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 47.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSI. StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on MSI

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.