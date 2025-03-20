Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Position Increased by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,310 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSI. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSI. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.88.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.5 %

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $423.82 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $332.98 and a 12-month high of $507.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.75 billion, a PE ratio of 45.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $447.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $459.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 197.59%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 47.29%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

