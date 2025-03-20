Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1 – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 27.60 ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Mortgage Advice Bureau had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.33%.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Stock Performance

Shares of LON:MAB1 traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 744 ($9.68). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,607. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 12-month low of GBX 528 ($6.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 984 ($12.80). The company has a market cap of £431.20 million, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 749.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 694.64.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.80 ($0.19) per share. This is a positive change from Mortgage Advice Bureau’s previous dividend of $13.40. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s payout ratio is 149.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Mortgage Advice Bureau in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,150 ($14.96) target price on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mortgage Advice Bureau news, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 730 ($9.50) per share, with a total value of £2,190 ($2,848.97). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 968 shares of company stock worth $679,542. 20.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company offers proprietary technology and services, which includes adviser recruitment and lead generation, learning and development, compliance auditing and supervision, and digital marketing and website solutions.

Featured Stories

