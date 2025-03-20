Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Bought by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 81.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 166.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 196,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,195,000 after purchasing an additional 122,674 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,091,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,092,000 after purchasing an additional 46,350 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,725,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $7,432,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MOH. Barclays cut their target price on Molina Healthcare from $372.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (down previously from $378.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Molina Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $295.00 to $372.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $382.00 to $376.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $355.69.

In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.33, for a total value of $301,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,235,608.75. This represents a 5.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $314.66 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $298.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $262.32 and a 12-month high of $423.92. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.56.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by ($0.69). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 2.90%. Equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

