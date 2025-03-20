Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Purchased by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 353.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,477 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Mohawk Industries worth $4,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the third quarter worth about $55,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $1,191,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,584 shares in the company, valued at $10,616,168.96. The trade was a 10.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MHK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.92.

Mohawk Industries Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MHK opened at $114.57 on Thursday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.88 and a 12 month high of $164.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.44.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 4.78%. Equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

Featured Articles

