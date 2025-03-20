Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) Short Interest Update

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 108,200 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the February 13th total of 128,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Mogo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MOGO traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Mogo has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.22. The firm has a market cap of $24.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 3.05.

Get Mogo alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mogo

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mogo by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 45,842 shares during the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in Mogo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Mogo by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,330,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 94,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

Mogo Company Profile

Mogo Inc operates as a digital finance company in Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's digital solutions help build wealth and achieve financial freedom. It provides MogoTrade, a stock trading app; Moka; and MogoMoney that provides online personal loans. The company also offers digital loans and mortgages; and operates a digital payments platform that powers next-generation card programs for both global corporations and fintech companies in Europe and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.