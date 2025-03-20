Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) Short Interest Update

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 108,200 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the February 13th total of 128,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Mogo Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MOGO traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Mogo has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.22. The firm has a market cap of $24.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 3.05.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mogo
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mogo by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 45,842 shares during the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in Mogo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Mogo by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,330,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 94,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.79% of the company’s stock.
Mogo Company Profile
Mogo Inc operates as a digital finance company in Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's digital solutions help build wealth and achieve financial freedom. It provides MogoTrade, a stock trading app; Moka; and MogoMoney that provides online personal loans. The company also offers digital loans and mortgages; and operates a digital payments platform that powers next-generation card programs for both global corporations and fintech companies in Europe and Canada.
