Mizuho Cuts Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target to $11.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Rivian Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Baird R W lowered Rivian Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. TD Cowen started coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.70 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.64.

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock opened at $11.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 5.09. Rivian Automotive has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $18.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.20.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.06. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 95.51% and a negative return on equity of 66.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $991,434.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,983,450.68. This trade represents a 7.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 6,856 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total value of $97,766.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 335,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,778,183.76. The trade was a 2.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,427 shares of company stock worth $2,735,619 over the last three months. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIVN. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $144,030,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,308,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,238,696 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $96,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,928 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,944,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,607,220 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $51,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,831 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

