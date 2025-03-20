Mila Resources (LON:MILA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Mila Resources (LON:MILA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.07) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Mila Resources Stock Performance
Shares of LON MILA traded up GBX 0.02 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 0.25 ($0.00). 2,096,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,787,312. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.26. Mila Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 0.17 ($0.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 0.80 ($0.01). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.40.
About Mila Resources
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mila Resources
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- 3 Defense Stocks Set to Benefit From Increased Military Spending
Receive News & Ratings for Mila Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mila Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.