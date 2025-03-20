Mila Resources (LON:MILA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Mila Resources (LON:MILA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.07) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON MILA traded up GBX 0.02 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 0.25 ($0.00). 2,096,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,787,312. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.26. Mila Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 0.17 ($0.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 0.80 ($0.01). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.40.

Mila Resources Plc engages in exploration and development of mineral resource properties. The holds 30% interest in the Kathleen Valley gold project that consists of 7.25 square kilometers located in Western Australia. Mila Resources Plc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

