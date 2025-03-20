Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Midwich Group (LON:MIDW – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 26.24 ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Midwich Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 1.70%.

Midwich Group Price Performance

Midwich Group stock opened at GBX 221 ($2.87) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.44. Midwich Group has a one year low of GBX 214.30 ($2.79) and a one year high of GBX 450.13 ($5.86). The company has a market cap of £222.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 256.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 283.56.

Midwich Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. This is a boost from Midwich Group’s previous dividend of $5.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.15%. Midwich Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.59%.

About Midwich Group

Bringing people together.

Midwich Group specialises in technology solutions that bring people together, to make society more efficient, more impactful and more exciting. Operating in 22 countries, the Group helps people connect and communicate, whether in state-of-the-art meeting rooms or on a festival main stage, audiovisual technology is all around, helping the world connect, communicate and experience wow moments.

Taking technology further.

The Group’s services range from product distribution to complex system design, focused marketing campaigns to flexible financing solutions, and showcase events to seed funding for startups.

