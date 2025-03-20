MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Holdings Increased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,541 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $5,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 990.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $465,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512,645 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 971.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 639,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,855,000 after buying an additional 579,994 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 587.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 664,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,994,000 after buying an additional 567,628 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 904.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 468,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,939,000 after buying an additional 421,600 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 262.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 570,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,146,000 after buying an additional 413,028 shares during the period. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $304.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.38. The company has a market cap of $78.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.01 and a beta of 3.36. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.00 and a 1 year high of $543.00.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 251.73%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSTR. Mizuho began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $510.00 to $409.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.90.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

