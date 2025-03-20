Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $54.57, but opened at $52.28. Microchip Technology shares last traded at $51.62, with a volume of 1,205,500 shares.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCHP. Bank of America cut Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.37.

The company has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a PE ratio of 92.37 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.35 and its 200-day moving average is $65.13.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.15). Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 6.49%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 325.00%.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $226,717.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,599.36. This trade represents a 10.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 309.5% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

