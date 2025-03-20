MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Short Interest Update

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 232,400 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the February 13th total of 285,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its holdings in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 2,345,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,280,000 after buying an additional 989,618 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC grew its holdings in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 344,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 202,845 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 23,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 13,746 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,002,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.39% of the company’s stock.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Price Performance

CMU remained flat at $3.52 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 56,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,197. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $3.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.58.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement

About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0145 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

