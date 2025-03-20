Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 (LON:MIG3) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 (LON:MIG3 – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 0.49 ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 had a return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 26.21%.

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 Price Performance

LON:MIG3 opened at GBX 49 ($0.64) on Thursday. Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 46 ($0.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 51 ($0.66). The stock has a market capitalization of £61.08 million, a PE ratio of 83.81 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 48.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 48.94.

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from Maven Income and Growth VCT 3’s previous dividend of $1.00. Maven Income and Growth VCT 3’s payout ratio is 513.12%.

About Maven Income and Growth VCT 3

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 PLC is a venture capital trust fund specializing in development capital and early stage investments. In case of private companies, the fund prefers to invest in later stage. It does not invest in hostile public to private transactions. The fund's objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation principally through investment in smaller unquoted companies and AIM quoted companies in the United Kingdom with strong growth potential.

