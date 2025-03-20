Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lessened its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,203 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $4,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Masco during the third quarter valued at $292,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Masco by 21.5% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Masco by 3.0% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 236,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 6,876 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Masco by 190.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 209,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,616,000 after purchasing an additional 137,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Masco by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 653,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Renee Straber sold 3,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total transaction of $225,317.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,370,678.06. This represents a 8.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 21,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,658,768.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,601,988.12. The trade was a 26.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of MAS stock opened at $71.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.75. Masco Co. has a one year low of $63.81 and a one year high of $86.70. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Masco had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 838.32%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MAS shares. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Masco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.32.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MAS

Masco Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.