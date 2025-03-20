Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 6,515 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,323 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,515 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System owned approximately 0.06% of Antero Midstream worth $4,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Antero Midstream by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Antero Midstream Price Performance

NYSE:AM opened at $17.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.42 and a 200-day moving average of $15.59. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $17.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 2.33.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 36.24%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 108.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Antero Midstream from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AM

Antero Midstream Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.