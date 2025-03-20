Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Lowers Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $4,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

MSI stock opened at $423.82 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $332.98 and a 52 week high of $507.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $447.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $459.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.10). Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 197.59% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 47.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.