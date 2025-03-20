Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,660 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 343,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,791,000 after purchasing an additional 8,169 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,849.3% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares during the period. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,569,000. Finally, Arrien Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $22,840,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of EFA opened at $84.89 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $73.91 and a 52-week high of $85.19. The company has a market cap of $59.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.50 and a 200 day moving average of $79.90.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.