Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Marshalls (LON:MSLH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 16 ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Marshalls had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 3.32%.
Marshalls Price Performance
Marshalls stock opened at GBX 242 ($3.15) on Thursday. Marshalls has a 52 week low of GBX 229 ($2.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 366 ($4.76). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 249.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 296.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.19. The stock has a market cap of £608.75 million, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26.
Marshalls Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Marshalls’s previous dividend of $2.60. Marshalls’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.44%.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.46) price target on shares of Marshalls in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.
Marshalls Company Profile
Established in the late 1880s, Marshalls plc is a leading UK manufacturer of sustainable solutions for the built environment. It operates through three trading divisions: Landscape Products; Roofing Products; and Building Products. At a Group, divisional and brand level, Marshalls’ strategy centres around its customers who value its unique set of capabilities, namely leading brands, best in class technical and design support and carbon leadership.
