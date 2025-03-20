Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Marshalls (LON:MSLH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 16 ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Marshalls had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 3.32%.

Marshalls Price Performance

Marshalls stock opened at GBX 242 ($3.15) on Thursday. Marshalls has a 52 week low of GBX 229 ($2.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 366 ($4.76). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 249.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 296.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.19. The stock has a market cap of £608.75 million, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Marshalls alerts:

Marshalls Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Marshalls’s previous dividend of $2.60. Marshalls’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, insider Justin Lockwood purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 232 ($3.02) per share, for a total transaction of £11,600 ($15,090.41). Also, insider Vanda Murray purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.23) per share, with a total value of £9,920 ($12,904.90). Insiders own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.46) price target on shares of Marshalls in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Marshalls

Marshalls Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Established in the late 1880s, Marshalls plc is a leading UK manufacturer of sustainable solutions for the built environment. It operates through three trading divisions: Landscape Products; Roofing Products; and Building Products. At a Group, divisional and brand level, Marshalls’ strategy centres around its customers who value its unique set of capabilities, namely leading brands, best in class technical and design support and carbon leadership.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marshalls Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marshalls and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.