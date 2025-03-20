Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Stock Price Up 4.5% – Time to Buy?

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.49 and last traded at $4.52. Approximately 4,908,388 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 5,287,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Marqeta from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Marqeta from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Marqeta from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marqeta

Marqeta Trading Up 1.3 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.50 and a beta of 1.49.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. Marqeta had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $135.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.71 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marqeta, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marqeta

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MQ. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Marqeta during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marqeta during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Marqeta by 1,255.4% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 9,290 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Marqeta by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 49,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Marqeta during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

About Marqeta

(Get Free Report)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.