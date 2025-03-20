Margaret Pax Buys 250 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Stock

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) Director Margaret Pax acquired 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $150.69 per share, for a total transaction of $37,672.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,169.67. This trade represents a 31.53 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $144.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -284.08, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.95. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $113.50 and a one year high of $200.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 10.44 and a quick ratio of 8.76.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $167.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.58 million. Repligen had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 4.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RGEN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $203.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.64.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Repligen by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. purchased a new position in Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Repligen during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in Repligen by 796.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

