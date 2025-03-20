Marc Charles Henderson Buys 30,000 Shares of Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSE:LAM) Stock

Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSE:LAM – Get Free Report) Director Marc Charles Henderson purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,400.00.

Marc Charles Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Laramide Resources alerts:

On Tuesday, February 18th, Marc Charles Henderson acquired 20,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.56 per share, with a total value of C$11,200.00.

On Friday, February 14th, Marc Charles Henderson purchased 30,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,800.00.

On Monday, January 20th, Marc Charles Henderson bought 18,500 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,285.00.

Laramide Resources Price Performance

TSE:LAM traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.63. The stock had a trading volume of 135,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,816. The stock has a market capitalization of C$157.13 million, a P/E ratio of -29.93 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.29. Laramide Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.41 and a one year high of C$0.89.

Laramide Resources Company Profile

Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of uranium assets in Australia and the United States. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Laramide Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laramide Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.