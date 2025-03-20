Magnetar Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Magnetar Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,052,698 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 45,681 shares during the quarter. Heartland Financial USA comprises approximately 1.5% of Magnetar Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Magnetar Financial LLC owned about 2.45% of Heartland Financial USA worth $64,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Steele Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 41,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $64.67 on Thursday. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $70.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.98.

Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.04%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a report on Saturday, March 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Heartland Financial USA Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

