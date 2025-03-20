Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,255,000. Magnetar Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Hamilton Lane as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 283.3% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Stock Performance

Shares of HLNE opened at $150.57 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.86 and its 200-day moving average is $164.82. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12 month low of $105.65 and a 12 month high of $203.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 36.69%. The company had revenue of $168.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Hamilton Lane’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is presently 36.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on HLNE. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $163.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hamilton Lane currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.14.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

