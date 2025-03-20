Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $4.89 Million in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 40,493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,891,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $106.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.30, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.73 and a 52 week high of $187.69.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMD. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Melius cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $140.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.14.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

