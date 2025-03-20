Magnetar Financial LLC Increases Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 378.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,531 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $6,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Anders Gustafsson purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $311.00 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,876,736. This represents a 0.25 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZBRA. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $432.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $430.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $427.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.42.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $285.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $347.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $367.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $266.75 and a one year high of $427.76. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 1.68.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.23). Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Articles

