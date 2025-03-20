Magnetar Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Black Spade Acquisition II Co (NASDAQ:BSIIU)

Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Spade Acquisition II Co (NASDAQ:BSIIU – Free Report) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 470,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,643 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Black Spade Acquisition II were worth $4,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Spade Acquisition II during the third quarter worth about $13,944,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Spade Acquisition II during the third quarter worth about $3,890,000. Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Black Spade Acquisition II during the third quarter worth about $2,490,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Spade Acquisition II during the third quarter worth about $2,490,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Spade Acquisition II during the third quarter worth about $2,241,000.

Get Black Spade Acquisition II alerts:

Black Spade Acquisition II Stock Performance

BSIIU opened at $10.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.16. Black Spade Acquisition II Co has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $11.05.

Black Spade Acquisition II Company Profile

We are a blank check company incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands as an exempted company with limited liability for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSIIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Spade Acquisition II Co (NASDAQ:BSIIU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Spade Acquisition II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Spade Acquisition II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.