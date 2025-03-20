Magnetar Financial LLC Has $32.37 Million Stake in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Magnetar Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 737,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362,949 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC owned approximately 1.30% of Enovis worth $32,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Enovis by 128.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enovis by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Enovis by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Enovis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Enovis during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Enovis from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of ENOV stock opened at $39.41 on Thursday. Enovis Co. has a 12-month low of $35.14 and a 12-month high of $62.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Enovis had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $560.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.14 million. Research analysts forecast that Enovis Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

