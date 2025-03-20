MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the February 13th total of 2,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 707,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $109.92 on Thursday. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $90.01 and a 52 week high of $152.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.38). MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 13.05%. Research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

MTSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.50.

In other news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total value of $37,239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,823,636 shares in the company, valued at $598,757,936.68. This represents a 5.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 7,355 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $978,215.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,806,381. The trade was a 14.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 746,198 shares of company stock worth $92,503,343. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

