Lynn M. Bamford Sells 3,131 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Stock

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 3,131 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.41, for a total value of $1,018,858.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,955,858.67. This trade represents a 6.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of CW opened at $331.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $338.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.29. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.15. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $242.52 and a 12-month high of $393.40.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.15. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.98%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.96%.

CW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $452.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.86.

Institutional Trading of Curtiss-Wright

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CW. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Athena Investment Management purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $542,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 8.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 70,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,158,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

