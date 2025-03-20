Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 61,189,856 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 52,894,059 shares.The stock last traded at $2.45 and had previously closed at $2.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LCID has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Lucid Group from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lucid Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $3.50 to $1.13 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.69.

Lucid Group Trading Up 3.8 %

Institutional Trading of Lucid Group

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Investment Fund grew its holdings in Lucid Group by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 1,770,888,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,348,084,000 after buying an additional 396,188,386 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lucid Group by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,318,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,163,000 after purchasing an additional 26,172,852 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Lucid Group by 4,320.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 15,851,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,873,000 after purchasing an additional 15,493,320 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 342.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,539,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,950,000 after buying an additional 12,803,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Further Reading

