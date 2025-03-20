LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Short Interest Update

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the February 13th total of 1,940,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 613,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

LivaNova Price Performance

Shares of LivaNova stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.54. 217,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,006. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.67 and a beta of 1.10. LivaNova has a 52 week low of $36.85 and a 52 week high of $64.48.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LIVN. Barclays reduced their price objective on LivaNova from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of LivaNova from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of LivaNova from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on LivaNova from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut LivaNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LivaNova

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 68,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 12,470 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at $1,954,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in LivaNova by 130.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 99,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 56,580 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 177,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 17.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 621,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,678,000 after buying an additional 93,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

About LivaNova

(Get Free Report)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.