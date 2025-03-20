Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Needham & Company LLC Analyst Says

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 67.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

LQDA stock opened at $14.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.67 and its 200 day moving average is $12.12. Liquidia has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $16.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 0.07.

In related news, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 23,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $275,298.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 401,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,732,673.90. This represents a 5.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Russell Schundler sold 16,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $193,109.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 573,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,755,570.84. The trade was a 2.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,245 shares of company stock worth $843,326 in the last three months. 30.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after buying an additional 230,820 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Liquidia by 735.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 140,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 123,402 shares in the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Liquidia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $735,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Liquidia by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

