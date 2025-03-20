Lingohr Asset Management GmbH Makes New $600,000 Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Lingohr Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 26,867 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 12,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 51,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 16,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.4% in the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $26.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.94 and a twelve month high of $27.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on T shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. New Street Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.79.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AT&T

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.