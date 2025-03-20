Lingohr Asset Management GmbH Buys 3,277 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Lingohr Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,064 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Amdocs accounts for about 1.9% of Lingohr Asset Management GmbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOX. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Amdocs by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,656,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,112,000 after buying an additional 127,426 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 204.2% during the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 14,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,815,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,587,000 after purchasing an additional 125,654 shares during the period. Dudley & Shanley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 7.6% during the third quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 261,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,905,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 8.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amdocs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.20.

DOX stock opened at $89.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.68. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $74.41 and a 1-year high of $93.34.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.19). Amdocs had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 18.89%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 48.72%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

