Lingohr Asset Management GmbH Acquires New Position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Lingohr Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in BioNTech in the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in BioNTech in the third quarter valued at approximately $345,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioNTech in the third quarter valued at approximately $361,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in BioNTech in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,125,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in BioNTech by 123.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,919,000 after acquiring an additional 74,119 shares during the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BNTX opened at $99.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.27 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.44. BioNTech SE has a 12 month low of $76.53 and a 12 month high of $131.49.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 15.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

BNTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BioNTech from $145.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BioNTech from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of BioNTech from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.73.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

