Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,053 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 95.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on LNC. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Lincoln National from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.40.

Lincoln National Stock Up 1.3 %

LNC stock opened at $37.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 2.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.76. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.67.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.04. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 17.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 9.79%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

