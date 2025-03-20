Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Short Interest Update

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,010,000 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the February 13th total of 5,780,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 771,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LSPD shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed Commerce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSPD. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 156.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 360,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 122,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 7,022 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 165.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 64,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 40,400 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LSPD traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.62. 272,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,002. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.28, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.44. Lightspeed Commerce has a 52 week low of $10.20 and a 52 week high of $18.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.85.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.07). Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 11.75% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lightspeed Commerce will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

