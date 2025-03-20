LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ACTV) Shares Up 0.5% – Time to Buy?

LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ACTV – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.43 and last traded at $31.43. 2,839 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 8,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.26.

LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $62.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.24 and its 200-day moving average is $32.89.

LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.2612 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

About LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF

The LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (ACTV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equity securities that are the target of shareholder activism. ACTV was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by LeaderShares.

