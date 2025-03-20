Large Cap Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 17th

NVIDIA, Tesla, Invesco QQQ, Palantir Technologies, and Meta Platforms are the five Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Large cap stocks are shares of companies with sizable market capitalizations, typically exceeding $10 billion, indicating a well-established presence in the market. These companies are generally known for their stability and consistent performance, making them a favored choice for investors seeking lower volatility and long-term growth potential. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $1.08 on Monday, hitting $120.59. 196,504,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,934,104. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA has a one year low of $75.61 and a one year high of $153.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.23.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $11.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $238.70. The company had a trading volume of 88,752,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,759,594. Tesla has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.13, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $5.18 on Monday, hitting $484.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,713,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,894,838. The company has a market capitalization of $305.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $413.07 and a 1 year high of $540.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $514.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $504.08.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR)

Palantir Technologies, Inc. engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.86. 82,349,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,911,705. The company has a market capitalization of $206.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 462.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81. Palantir Technologies has a 52-week low of $20.33 and a 52-week high of $125.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.46.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Meta Platforms stock traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $605.45. The company had a trading volume of 10,939,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,598,323. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $414.50 and a 12-month high of $740.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $658.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $603.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

