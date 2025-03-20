Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.480-0.860 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion. Lands’ End also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to -0.220–0.130 EPS.

NASDAQ LE opened at $11.44 on Thursday. Lands’ End has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $19.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.84 million, a P/E ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.26.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). Lands’ End had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lands’ End will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lands’ End from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th.

Lands’ End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of apparel, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, home products, and uniform in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

