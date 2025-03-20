Lake Lp Lynrock Purchases 38,022 Shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Lake Lp Lynrock bought 38,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.79 per share, for a total transaction of $220,147.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,659,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,348,354.46. This trade represents a 0.50 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lake Lp Lynrock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 12th, Lake Lp Lynrock acquired 38,022 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $218,626.50.

On Monday, March 10th, Lake Lp Lynrock bought 38,022 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $211,402.32.

On Friday, March 7th, Lake Lp Lynrock purchased 27,921 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $162,221.01.

On Wednesday, March 5th, Lake Lp Lynrock acquired 27,921 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $157,474.44.

On Monday, March 3rd, Lake Lp Lynrock bought 27,921 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.57 per share, for a total transaction of $155,519.97.

ON24 Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:ONTF opened at $5.50 on Thursday. ON24, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.37 and a 12 month high of $7.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.35.

Institutional Trading of ON24

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTF. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in ON24 by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in ON24 by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in ON24 during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ON24 in the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONTF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ON24 from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ON24 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ON24 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

