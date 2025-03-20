Kyle Sauers Sells 28,381 Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) CFO Kyle Sauers sold 28,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $303,676.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 470,323 shares in the company, valued at $5,032,456.10. This represents a 5.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Friday, January 10th, Kyle Sauers sold 146,015 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $2,031,068.65.

Shares of NYSE:RSI opened at $11.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -554.30 and a beta of 1.92. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $16.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RSI. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 656.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 67,388 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth $546,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,178,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Rush Street Interactive by 72.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 820,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,907,000 after purchasing an additional 344,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Susquehanna upgraded Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

